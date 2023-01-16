Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) “The thing that stands out most is that was a self-tape. It was my first time booking a big role off of a self-tape, so it was interesting how different it was from how the process used to be [before Covid], where you’d go into the casting office several times.” Photo credit: ABC

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “I was auditioning to be a potential love interest for Ali Sweeney [ex-Sami]. Of course, the role eventually went to Galen Gering [Rafe]. Then they called and said they wanted me to come back as Brady. I think Ali and I had to kiss in the scene. It was very romantic, and I was holding her. I auditioned to be her lover and ended up being her brother.” Photo credit: NBC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “It was an instant chemistry with Jacqueline [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. We chatted before the screen test and I remember her talking about being a new mom, and I had just had [daughter] Poppy, and she made me feel so comfortable that when we went in, it was just electric.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I’ll never forget [B&B Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad Bell asking me, ‘Do you like to play the nice girl?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ Then he asked, ‘Do you like drama?’ and I said, ‘Of course.’ Then he asked, ‘Do you like comedy?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ And then he asked, ‘Do you like to play the villain?’ and when I said, ‘Yes!’, he said, ‘Good.’ I love that because I think that’s the description of Sally; she’s a little bit of everything.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “It was for Damon [a henchman], which was the first role I played on DAYS. I went into Marnie’s [Saitta, casting director] office. It was very quiet, and she read with me. My style back then was simple naturalism. That’s what I was going for, generally. Afterward, Marnie said, ‘I just want to thank you for giving me such an honest performance.’ It made me feel good straight away that she was looking for good actors.” Photo credit: Michael Matttes/Shutterstock

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) “I really liked that they asked me to tell them something about myself. I thought that was cool that I was able to share something about myself.” Photo credit: Rey Trajano

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “I would say how quickly and intensely Maura West [Ava] drops into a circumstance. It blew me away, because once they said, ‘Action,’ she was completely locked in, which activated something in me and made for a really playful and fun audition.” Photo credit: ABC