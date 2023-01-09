Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 8
Billy Flynn
(Chad, DAYS) “There are a couple of projects I want to get started around the house. We’re going to be redoing the bathroom. I also have to start training for a half-marathon. I’m doing one in June in Minnesota.”
Avery Pohl (Esme, GH)“Finishing my associate’s degree.”
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “I want to travel and spend more time with family because I feel like the last three years were a loss.”
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “Venturing out and traveling more.”
Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “To finish a marketable prototype for one of my inventions.”
Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “To work more and ride [horses] more. I like and need to work for my sense of balance. The same with riding. I need it for the sense of balance in my head and my body. Those two things seem to center me.”
Lauralee Bell
(Christine, Y&R) “Hopefully, traveling with the family, producing a few projects and some more acting.”
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “You should see my to-do list. I think balance my schedule would be at the top of that list.”
