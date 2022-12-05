Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “I grew up watching YOUNG AND RESTLESS with my mom, and I loved watching Victor Newman and Doug Davidson’s character, Paul Williams.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I started watching right before Luke and Laura [r.] got married, so I was obsessed with Luke and Laura and obsessed when Laura came back from the dead. And then I also really, really loved Frisco and Felicia.” Photo credit: ABC

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “Luke and Laura was my favorite storyline of all time, back when I was watching GENERAL HOSPITAL. I loved Laura. She was just delightful and beautiful. You rooted for the two of them and wanted them to get together.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH) “Luke and Laura. To me, Genie [Francis, Laura] is the Mount Olympus of daytime.” Photo credit: JPI

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “I watched DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and I loved Jennifer and Frankie together. They had such adorable chemistry. They fit so well together. I was only 12 at the time, and I loved the way that couple made me feel … Gooey.” Photo credit: NBC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Like most kids at the time, I used to run home from school to watch DARK SHADOWS, so my favorite character would have to be Barnabas Collins.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I couldn’t get enough of Belle and Shawn D. on DAYS OUR LIVES. I absolutely loved their teenage storyline. And I’ve always loved anything that had to do with Nick and Sharon on Y&R. To me, they’re the Victor and Nikki of the next generation.” Photo credit: JPI