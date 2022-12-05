Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “I grew up watching YOUNG AND RESTLESS with my mom, and I loved watching Victor Newman and Doug Davidson’s character, Paul Williams.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I started watching right before Luke and Laura [r.] got married, so I was obsessed with Luke and Laura and obsessed when Laura came back from the dead. And then I also really, really loved Frisco and Felicia.”
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “Luke and Laura was my favorite storyline of all time, back when I was watching GENERAL HOSPITAL. I loved Laura. She was just delightful and beautiful. You rooted for the two of them and wanted them to get together.”
Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH) “Luke and Laura. To me, Genie [Francis, Laura] is the Mount Olympus of daytime.”
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “I watched DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and I loved Jennifer and Frankie together. They had such adorable chemistry. They fit so well together. I was only 12 at the time, and I loved the way that couple made me feel … Gooey.”
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Like most kids at the time, I used to run home from school to watch DARK SHADOWS, so my favorite character would have to be Barnabas Collins.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I couldn’t get enough of Belle and Shawn D. on DAYS OUR LIVES. I absolutely loved their teenage storyline. And I’ve always loved anything that had to do with Nick and Sharon on Y&R. To me, they’re the Victor and Nikki of the next generation.”
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “I watched ALL MY CHILDREN growing up, and I was even an extra when I was like, 10 in some park scene. But I was obsessed with, of course, Erica Kane and Adam [above]. So decades later, for my character [ex-Annie] to be married to him was very surreal. And I loved, loved, loved Hayley and Mateo, and Maria and Edmund. I actually had John Callahan’s [ex-Edmund] dressing room while I was there, so there were many pinch-me moments.”