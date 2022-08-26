Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Chandler Massey [Will] is literally one of the funniest people on the show. He could definitely do it. Or Eric Martsolf [Brady]. He is so funny and I could 100 percent see him being a comedian on the side.” Photo credit: NBC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) “So many Groundlings at B&B! I’d say definitely Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] and Scott [Clifton, Liam]. Individually they are funny. Together, they are hysterical.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “Definitely Donnell Turner [Curtis]!”

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Josh [Morrow, Nick]. He seems more off-the-cuff funny, but I could still see him doing an actual stand-up routine. I’d come to one of his shows — and heckle him.” Photo credit: ABC

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) “Oh, my gosh. I think it would be Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. He’s very funny.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS): “The obvious answer is Bryan Dattilo [Lucas]. All he does is make people laugh. He has an endless amount of jokes and humor. He’s a born entertainer.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Christian LeBlanc [Michael, dir] because he’s already attempted that. He went to school to do it and has done it.” Photo credit: JPI

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “Maura West [Ava]. She is absolutely hilarious.” Photo credit: ABC