Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Leaving Hawaii and moving to L.A. to try and make it as an actor. I know my parents were nervous about it, but my whole family was so incredibly supportive — and, happily, it paid off.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “About 10 years ago, I did a week-long solo backpacking trip in the Sierras. I didn’t see a single soul; I spoke to no one for a whole week.” Photo credit: ABC

Kelsey Wang (Allie, Y&R) “The most independent thing I have done is go to Guatemala by myself when I was 20. I went to Antigua and then took an overnight bus to Tikal, which was definitely a little dangerous, thinking back now. It’s a beautiful, beautiful country though!” Photo credit: Sheldon Botler

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “Started working when I was really young, and buying my first house when I was 21. I was very proud of that.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Moving to the States at 18. I had brought my ticket and had $20 in my pocket. That was it, and I slept in the bushes at the airport.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) “By far, the most independent thing that I’ve done is traveling to Italy alone and not knowing a word of Italian.” Photo credit: JPI