Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Leaving Hawaii and moving to L.A. to try and make it as an actor. I know my parents were nervous about it, but my whole family was so incredibly supportive — and, happily, it paid off.”
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “About 10 years ago, I did a week-long solo backpacking trip in the Sierras. I didn’t see a single soul; I spoke to no one for a whole week.”
Kelsey Wang (Allie, Y&R) “The most independent thing I have done is go to Guatemala by myself when I was 20. I went to Antigua and then took an overnight bus to Tikal, which was definitely a little dangerous, thinking back now. It’s a beautiful, beautiful country though!”
Photo credit: Sheldon Botler
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “Started working when I was really young, and buying my first house when I was 21. I was very proud of that.”
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Moving to the States at 18. I had brought my ticket and had $20 in my pocket. That was it, and I slept in the bushes at the airport.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) “By far, the most independent thing that I’ve done is traveling to Italy alone and not knowing a word of Italian.”
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) “Really, since I moved to L.A. at 17 from a small town in Texas, my life has been one crazy, independent choice after the other! But when I was 18, I went from having never traveled overseas or anything like that to living in Milan for six months, modeling. I had to figure out how to get around, how to live in a different country.”