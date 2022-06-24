Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) “Being acknowledged and rewarded [with an Outstanding Supporting Actor award in 2018], it was one of the most enjoyable moments of my life, because my family was all there. The celebration among friends and family afterward was definitely a highlight moment. There was hugging and crying and it will always be a memorable highlight in my career. “ Photo credit: JPI

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “I’ve had so many but one of my favorites was meeting Aretha Franklin [a presenter in 2005]. We were walking in at the same time, and we chatted as we were going in. She actually recognized me as Sheila from THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS! It was amazing.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “It’s very hard to beat being nine months pregnant the year I was nominated [for Supporting Actress in 2015] and walking the red carpet on what felt like the hottest day in human history!” Photo credit: JPI

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) “I’ve gotta say, I’ve had some amazing moments at the Emmys. I’ve dished with Elmo, sang with Toni Tennille and sat next to Doug Davidson [Paul, Y&R] when he won his first Emmy! But winning an Emmy and looking down into my dad’s eyes as he beamed from his seat directly in front of the podium .… priceless!” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Well, my most memorable moment was also my most regrettable moment. They go hand-in-hand. It was when I won an Emmy and I swore on national television and got played off the stage. I remember it as clear as day.” Photo credit: JPI

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “I have two. It was a very proud moment when I got the Emmy for producing [the digital series VENICE] because I was one of the producers. But I have to say probably my happiest Emmy moment was when BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL won [Outstanding Daytime Drama in 2009] for the very first time. It was really, really exciting.” Photo credit: JPI

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “It was my second time going to the Emmys and my first nomination. I ended up losing, but we won Best Show, and we all got to go up on stage. Celebrating with everybody was really awesome, just being on the stage together with all the confetti coming down. It was a surreal moment. I was a part of something great, and it felt really cool.” Photo credit: JPI