Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “Oh sure. I think the two of us would be at happy hour at least three times a week.”

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) “Yeah, sure! Why not? I think that we have a lot in common when it comes to our families and there would not be a whole lot of expectations on either ends. I think it would be a very easy, natural friendship.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “No, I think it’s unanimous, my character couldn’t be more different than me, and we would never hang out.” Photo credit: JPI

Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B) “Yeah, totally. Taylor and Krista could be friends. I feel like I would be giving Taylor very good advice, but I don’t think I would necessarily take hers [laughs].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) “I think he would. I’m a pretty nice guy, but I could see myself being a little standoffish with Johnny, because he’s a little flashy. I might not like him in real life. I may think he feels a little entitled.” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “Oh, yeah. We would totally be friends. But, the one thing Diamond would ask Paris is, ‘Why do you have so many people trying to like you? What are you doing? Give me tips because I need to know.’ Everybody under the sun seems interested in her!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc