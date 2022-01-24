Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R; ex-Tony, GUIDING LIGHT) “Rushing a fight scene! Back on GUIDING LIGHT, my fist connected with Oliver Macready’s [ex-Romeo] jaw because I was too caught up in the drama and not paying attention to what we rehearsed. Funny enough, they kept the camera rolling, caught my reaction, and kept the take! Oliver was fine but happy we didn’t have to shoot that again! ” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “There was a scene where I had to get very emotional and lash out, back when Xander was CEO of Titan. I decided to punch the table in his office, assuming it was big and hollow. It was oak as hard as marble. I thought I had broken my hand and immediately started flexing it. Luckily, I hadn’t, but it was swollen within 12 hours and sore for a few days. I learned to practice first and always do a little test punch.” Photo credit: Michael Matttes/Shutterstock

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Two words. Hot mic. Make of that what you will.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I left the studio when I still had a scene left to do. I really thought I was finished for the day. I was almost home and I got a phone call asking, ‘Where are you?’ I could also hear the producer in the background, ‘How could he be so stupid?’ and he had every right to say that. I went back to work and luckily they were able to move that one scene to the end of the day. The scene was with Stephen Nichols [ex- Tucker], and when I found him, I had tears in my eyes because I was so embarrassed and he was incredibly kind to me.” Photo credit: CBS

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) “I went out partying all night when I was in my early 20s. I kind of rolled into THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS at 7 a.m. without ever having gone to sleep. I will never do that again.” Photo credit: DYLAN COULTER

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “When I started, I didn’t realize that when they count down from five to start a scene, they don’t actually say one; they say, ‘Five, four, three, two’ and then you are the one! So, my first day, I didn’t know the right cue to start the scene. There are just things you don’t know until you know them, and I just didn’t!” Photo credit: ABC