James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) “Ari [Zucker, Nicole] and I talk a lot about the relationship between Abe and Nicole that’s been there for many years now. And, truthfully, Ron [Carlivati, head writer] has explored more than had been explored there before. They’re clearly people who are fond of each other, and Abe played a role in Nicole’s life growing up. We actually joke with each other that Nicole is one of Abe’s daughters. That would be an interesting place to go, especially in the midst of this [Lani] story.” Photo credit: NBC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I’d like to see Eric go underground, where maybe one of his kids is in danger somewhere and Ridge and Eric try and get them out of it. We used to do things like that — kind of —— in the old days. I’d love for Eric to be not famous and just get down and dirty to help save someone he loves from trouble.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I just brought this up with Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/head writer] that I would love to see Devon, Lily and Nate be more involved in Hamilton-Winters so it can become as big as Jabot and Newman Enterprises. When Kristoff [St. John, ex-Neil] was with us, we talked about Hamilton-Winters being run by the family and becoming a prominent company. Also, Neil in his will put Nate on the board and even though it hasn’t been brought up again, I think it’s a huge story to play. And since Devon isn’t really close to Nate, especially after what happened with Elena, if Nate was on the board, he and Devon would be forced to work with each other and would always have a problem.” Photo credit: CBS

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH) “I would like to see him really expand in his embrace of this new [spiritual] way of life, and struggle with it. The fact that they’ve brought spirituality into the equation for Cyrus, that’s my jam! I would like to see Cyrus actually begin to develop a heart and not know what to do with it.” Photo credit: David Zaugh

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “To find a woman who is completely present — 100 percent — to have a real relationship with. Carter didn’t have the best of luck with that last year [laughs].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

John J. York (Mac, GH) “I would like to see Mac take a larger role in helping Maxie deal with this Peter situation, and I’d like to see the history of Mac and Felicia explored in a new storyline that the fans can sink their teeth into.” Photo credit: ABC