Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B): “I think if I want my son to be tired out by the time I get home, it would be Don [Diamont, Bill]. He is used to having so many sons around. I think it’s be a perfect fit, so they can just act like maniacs and by the time I get home, he’ll just fall asleep. Don would run him ragged [laughs]!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS): “Missy Reeves [Jennifer] or Mary Beth Evans [Kayla]. They are the ultimate mommies.” Photo credit: NBC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R): “Melissa Ordway because my kids already like her. When I used to take them to the studio before Covid, I’d said, ‘Okay, guys, I’ve got to go to set, so don’t leave my dressing room and be good.’ They were like, ‘Mom, can that blonde girl watch us?’ and they were talking about Melissa.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH): “Genie Francis [Laura], for sure.” Photo credit: ABC

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH): “After seeing how good Maurice [Benard, Sonny] is with kids on his Instagram, he’d be a sure bet. Just not sure if I can afford him!” Photo credit: Crown Media United States LLC

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS): “Sal Stowers [Lani]!” Photo credit: NBC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R): “I’m so nervous about leaving my kids with anyone, so they’ve only been with my parents, my in-laws and our nanny. However, I would totally trust Beth Maitland [Traci, l.] because she has such a loving, maternal vibe about her.” Photo credit: CBS