Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “I’m going to go with AMERICA’S GOT TALENT. That would be cool because you’d get to watch a lot of different, crazy stuff. I live for the really idiosyncratic people that come onto the show with bizarre talents.” Photo credit: Lauren Allen

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Something like TOO HOT TO HANDLE, where guys and girls get together at a beautiful location and they have to be intimate with each other and then they can’t be intimate with each other and have to get to know each other. I think it would be hilarious to sit back, judge and watch.” Photo credit: JPI

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “It would be fun to be a judge on DANCING WITH THE STARS just because I dance and I love watching that show so much.” Photo credit: JPI

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “Oh, well my first thought — and I have absolutely no qualifications for this — is WORLD OF DANCE. I stumbled upon it and for selfish reasons, I want to watch these incredibly talented people dancing, doing things I didn’t even know were possible. Or THE VOICE, which is really fun, too. I feel I’d be more qualified for that.” Photo credit: NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “THE VOICE because I just want to watch and experience Blake Shelton in action.” Photo credit: CBS

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Definitely SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE because I love dance so much and it’s such a fabulous show. And I also have to say, if I could be a judge with my oldest son, the British LOVE ISLAND. We’re obsessed!” Photo credit: ABC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE. If they have a soap opera challenge one year, please let me be a judge for it. So yes, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE. Hands down. I’ve been a fan of that show since the beginning so that would be a dream come true.” Photo credit: JPI