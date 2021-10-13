Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “Ooh, you know, I’ve never been a fan. I sometimes try to, but realistically, I don’t really watch myself because I am too judgmental of myself and would focus on the wrong things. I go back and forth on that. But I really just try to forget.” Photo credit: NBC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I feel like it’s something normal because it’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.” Photo credit: CBS

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “I can’t do it. That’s my answer!” Photo credit: ABC

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Honestly, I don’t do it often. It’s definitely a really weird thing. I’ll watch myself if I’m curious to see how a scene turned out or if it’s something I felt really proud of, but I’m not generally a huge fan of watching myself.” Photo credit: NBC

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I don’t watch myself. It’s never work when I do it and no, I have never watched it.” Photo credit: JPI

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) “No thank you. No thanks. Skip it! Not interested.” Photo credit: JPI

Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH) “I like to do it privately; I’m not a great one for viewing parties. I’ll go and look quietly by myself and my wife will say, ‘What are you doing?’ and I say, ‘Nothing!’ I think for me, it’s good to watch because there may be some things that I don’t like that I see and I can correct. I think it’s a useful tool for that, to make sure you can fine-tune a performance. Once I’ve seen enough and feel like I have the character set, I don’t need to be checking in all the time.” Photo credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock