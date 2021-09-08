Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I think I would do fairly well once out of school. I have good, steady hands and a knack for tedious work like spending hours performing a surgery. I’ll spend an hour delicately taking a splinter out of my own hand with no problem. But all the schooling leading up to being a surgeon would be hard.” Photo credit: JPI

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Ooh, I think I would do okay. I would definitely need some training, but maybe give me a few weeks and I’d be good to go. I had a huge baking kick during quarantine and I was baking all the time. I’ve slowed off on it now.” Photo credit: JPI

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “I don’t think I’d be very good, because she has to deal with a lot of budgeting and making sure that she doesn’t spend too much. I’m good with money, but I don’t think I’d be able to run a magazine and make sure it made a profit! I’d probably run a magazine and say, ‘Oh, this looks really nice!’ and it would cost a million dollars and we’d go bankrupt.” Photo credit: ABC

Roger Howarth (Austin, GH) “Miserably! I’m incredibly under-qualified. But that doesn’t surprise me; I wouldn’t have cut it as a journalist [like ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd] or an art therapist [like GH’s Franco], either.” Photo credit: ABC

Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) “I don’t want to make jewelry. I like making ceramics. I’m better molding things with my fingers than I am with tools. I watched a show on HBO about finding the next great jewelry designer [ALL THAT GLITTERS], and that’s a lot of work! And, you’re working with small pieces and it’s so intricate and after watching that show, I was so not interested in doing it at all.” Photo credit: JPI

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “I think I would be great at being a doctor. I’ve always thought of physicians as extraordinary people. I’m very detail-oriented, and you need to have that quality as a physician. I think I’d be pretty good in Finn’s position. I’ve worked a little bit in the medical field, when I did medical device sales back in the day, so I’ve been in the O.R. and I’ve seen them work. It’s the schooling that would be the tough part for me.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc