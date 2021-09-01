Roger Howarth (Austin, GH) “I think that playing comic tennis with James Patrick Stuart would be amazing. We could try and keep at least two balls on the court at all times and laugh at how many are at the foot of the net. That man is amazing.” Photo credit: ABC

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “Michael Knight [Martin] is an easy choice. He’s always been a comedic actor trapped in a leading man’s body. He’s bright, terrific with physical comedy and has great timing. We laugh a lot when we’re together as it is so it would be easy to see the two of us in a buddy comedy.” Photo credit: ABC

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “[Michael] Easton [Finn], for sure. When he joined the cast [as John McBain], we instantly had a good rapport. And the dynamic was good, me being the young cop and he being the much older, wiser, seasoned vet [laughs]. We had a good time playing off each other. We still joke about those days.” Photo credit: ABC

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “I would say Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis], because I feel like she would be so funny in something like that.” Photo credit: ABC

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) “Melissa [Ordway, Abby] because I’m having so much fun working with her and she’s crazy.” Photo credit: CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “If you want great banter, it would be Delon [de Metz, Zende]. If you want a version that’s just funny, but is more me getting on his nerves, which is hilarious, I would say me and Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. I would actually say things on purpose to get on his nerves [laughs].” Photo credit: JPI

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “It would have to be Lawrence [Saint-Victor]. That would be a good time. We have a good rapport and we like all the same stuff, which you wouldn’t necessarily expect. We can get into some deep, really superhero conversations.” Photo credit: CBS