Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “I decided to start working out again and have stuck with it! That, and Dr. Nova Hernandez [her kitten].” Photo credit: ABC

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Well, for one, I have avoided Covid this whole time, so that’s a win in this day and age. So, I would say my health. And I finally got to travel a little bit, get out of L.A.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “We actually went to the movies last weekend! I was so happy to go to the movies again and get a popcorn and sit with my wife and kids, and go to the movies as a family.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Getting engaged.” Photo credit: JPI

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “Being vaccinated and getting to hug people again! Nothing tops that.” Photo credit: ABC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “There are so many. Personally, my daughter is talking now. Professionally, it was so fun to do the Emmys and such an honor to be a part of the show. Coming out of the pandemic — I think we can all agree on that, not having to wear face masks as much and coming back to normalcy with spending time with friends and family. That’s probably the best of all.” Photo credit: David Pfiel

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) “Celebrating my birthday in Puerto Vallarta with my family. We had a blast and enjoyed every moment!” Photo credit: JPI