Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) “It just happened the other day, when Michael [Mealor, Kyle] said a line wrong. It wasn’t even anything really crazy but I could tell that he messed up and I could tell that he knew he messed up and just kept going, hoping no one would notice. I don’t know why but I thought it was the funniest thing and instant laughter came bursting out of my mouth; I just couldn’t hold it in. We had to do four takes because I couldn’t stop giggling after that. I wasn’t laughing with Michael, I was laughing at him. I was getting sweaty because I knew everybody was waiting on me but I just couldn’t stop laughing.” Photo credit: JPI

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Last on-set blooper was just awful. I was in a scene with Kirsten [Storms, Maxie], Amanda [Setton, Brook Lynn] and JPS [James Patrick Stuart, Valentin], who is a terrible, terrible giggler, always has been. We could not get through this scene about the missing baby for love or money. It was bad, bad, bad. Amanda cracks me up, and for Kirsten to lose it, I knew I was in trouble. Couldn’t hold it together. I haven’t been like that since [Michelle] Stafford [ex-Nina; Phyllis, Y&R] left.” Photo credit: ABC

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “I had to do a scene where I was having a difficult time breathing. So we taped the whole scene but had to do it all over because I was breathing too heavily over everyone’s lines.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “There’s a scene where I have a big old monologue and I’m revealing things to lots of people in town and they had laid out some food. I took some of the food during my monologue and I made the mistake of filling my mouth full of some very dry nuts. That was a poor choice — I couldn’t speak anymore.” Photo credit: Michael Matttes/Shutterstock

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “Pretty much any time I work with Chad [Duell, Michael], it’s nonstop laughing and he just says the funniest things. The one that really sticks out to me, though, is when I was working with Parry [Shen, Brad] and Chad was talking and then he stopped talking and goes, ‘Oh, my God. I think my soul just left my body.’ I think that ended up on our last blooper reel.” Photo credit: ABC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “Honestly, I get tongue-tied pretty often because I tend to want to speak really, really fast and my mouth is like, ‘Nope, you’ve got to slow down.’ So, it’s usually me flubbing over my words.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc