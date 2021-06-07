Kimberly J. Brown (“Chloe”, GH; ex-Marah, GUIDING LIGHT) “Probably the first time they wrote a big, crying breakdown for Marah, where she talks to [her father] Josh about how she was scared he was going to stop loving her because she told a lie. I had worked on it a lot and by the end of it, Robert [Newman, ex-Josh] and I were both crying. They called, ‘Cut!’ and I remember thinking, ‘But I want to do it again! That was fun!’ ”

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Mine was the first day and they changed all the dialogue in the rehearsal. I remember rifling through my papers being like, ‘Should I write this down?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to tape.’ I thought, ‘This is the flexible part that [wife] Kayla [Ewell, ex-Caitlin, B&B] talked about.’ ” Photo credit: CBS

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “Having to do the lingering looks at the end of a scene without being able to respond. Or someone talking out and someone is behind them. That’s not real life, that’s soap life.” Photo credit: NBC

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “My first day on B&B was January 9, 2017 and by the first week in February, I was in Australia on a remote. I was like, ‘What show did I get on?’ The whole experience of working together and getting to know everyone there was great.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “The first time I got ‘slapped’ in the face. It was when Summer found out Abby was sleeping with Austin, and Summer slaps Abby.” Photo credit: JPI

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “My ‘welcome to soaps’ was my second or third day work- ing, when I had 22 or 23 pages of pretty heavy dialogue. That was a lot to do in one day and from seeing how fast everything went on my first day, I was like, ‘Holy crap, I only get one take?! I had better show up absolutely prepared and be ready to go!’ ” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “April Fool’s Day, first day on the job, sleeping with Cherish the rock star, butt naked in skin-toned bikini briefs and I had to wear two of them. It was so embarrassing. And then the crew popped on the AC and they were pointing at me and laughing like, ‘Welcome to daytime, buddy.’ I was so petrified to speak or do anything and they were like, ‘This kid is never going to last. He’s going to be in and out like the wind.’ ” Photo credit: NBC