Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “I was on ANOTHER WORLD [as Paulina], and we had these really big party scenes that went on for a day or two. The floor was cement, and I had heels on, and we would all be standing for long periods of time, and my back and feet were killing me. Between scenes, Tom Eplin [ex-Jake] would sit in front of me and without a word, just having conversation, take off my shoes and rub my feet. It was so sweet, so kind, and I was very grateful!” Photo credit: JPI

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) “Being pregnant was such a roller coaster for me! Before I went on maternity leave with Megan, I had to film the scenes where Sami delivers the baby and it was definitely weird to do these emotional and kind of physical scenes ‘giving birth’ — I was hoping it didn’t upset baby Megan. As it turns out, she’s definitely into drama herself ... who knows?” Photo credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Pooya Nabei

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Having Doug [Davidson, Paul] know more about what was going on in my pregnancy than the doctors! He was awesome and such an amazing support." Photo credit: CBS

Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH) “When I was pregnant for a Halloween episode, they hid me in a big pumpkin costume. I was hot and I got very nauseated and Matt, who was one of our amazing prop guys, noticed that my face was beet red and right before we counted down [to start a scene], he ran and got a trash can and walked me behind this little flap wall and I got sick into this trash can, and then he patted my big pumpkin and handed me his handkerchief and I wiped my mouth and they went, ‘Five, four, three,’ and I went right back out and did the scene.” Photo credit: ABC

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) “I had to do a love scene with Daniel [Goddard, ex- Cane], where he had to pick me up and carry me across the entire room. I was about five or six months pregnant at the time so Daniel had his work cut out for him. It was pretty funny!” Photo credit: JPI

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “There are certain months in there where you just don’t tell anybody because you want to make sure everything is fine. But I remember Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie] would just look at me and be like, ‘What is wrong with her?’ because I’m sure I’d be spaced out or just exhausted. And then, there was also the wonderful time after giving birth. In the middle of a scene, milk would start leaking and it would come through my silk blouse and then we’d have to cut and then I’d have to go feed the baby in the dressing room.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “It was always a nightmare of mine, the idea of giving birth on camera — then we had to do it! Poor, lovely Jason Thompson [ex-Patrick; Billy, Y&R] was telling me [as Olivia, who was pregnant with Leo when LoCicero was expecting daughter Verity] to push and I looked at him and the makeup crew had him covered in gooey blood up past his elbows! I said, ‘Good Lord, guys, I’m not a giraffe!’ ” Photo credit: ABC