Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “With hair, I have been told I resemble Josh Hutcherson [r.], which I don’t see, and when I used to have a buzz cut, I was told I resemble Chris O’Donnell.” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “I either get a young Jacqueline Bisset or Megan Fox [r.].” Photo credit: JPI/Shutterstock

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “When I was younger, I used to get Natalie Portman [r.] all the time. And now, I get more Ashley Judd. They’re beautiful women. It’s such flattery; I’m not sure I agree.” Photo credit: JPI/Shutterstock

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “BD Wong. It happened so often around 1999 to 2005 that I used to carry a clipped magazine photo of him in my wallet so that when people inquired, I would be able to just pull it out and say, ‘You’re thinking of this guy.’ And yes ... I have even shown it to BD Wong [r.] himself!” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “I get [a young] O.J. Simpson a lot. They’ll yell, ‘Hey, O.J.!’ In fact, ‘Baby Juice’ is what I used to get called [laughs].” Photo credit: JPI/Shutterstock

Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) “I have been mistaken for Shemar Moore [ex-Malcolm, Y&R] and Boris Kodjoe [r.].” Photo credit: NBC/Shutterstock

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “I used to get Sean Faris [ex-Gabriel, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS, r.]. He was in a move called Never Back Down. I’m always scrubbed out in sweat pants and a hat so no one recognizes me.” Photo credit: JPI/Shutterstock