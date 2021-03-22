Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Recently, Joss has seen the value of loyalty. She’s seen firsthand the havoc that ‘mob life’ has caused for her mom, her friends, and Jason, Sam and Sonny. But she’s also seen her family stick together and get stronger through it all. I think Joss really values loyalty and the idea that you don’t leave your family no matter what they get themselves involved in.” Photo credit: ABC

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “So many, I suppose. There’s always possibility with change. There’s always room for improvement, to have faith over fear. It’s important to remain grounded and have faith, and that’s one of Ben’s greatest qualities.” Photo credit: NBC

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “Don’t steal a baby!” Photo credit: CBS

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “To not wallow in sadness so much. You need to just get up and live life. You can take a moment to mourn something, or be sad or frustrated about something, but don’t let it overtake your life.” Photo credit: JPI

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “I wouldn’t say Zende is overly confrontational but there have been moments recently where things just come out, and I think I’ve taken in some of that in real life. I’ve learned that I can be a little more confrontational when I need to be but still in a way that’s polite and appropriate for whatever the circumstances. That, and I really like how Zende dresses, and I’d like to keep up with that in real life.” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) “Don’t pretend to be someone’s daughter!” Photo credit: ABC

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I really do appreciate in Sally how she speaks up when she wants something. As I’ve gotten older that’s something I’ve grown into more. Playing Sally has definitely helped me to be more assertive.” Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS INC