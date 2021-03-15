Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “[Alison] Sweeney [Sami]. She’s a director already. Plus, she sees things in moments that some people don’t see, so she’ll bring it up, ‘You might want to get a shot of that there and then come back to me because this is a big moment for that character.’ She’s not thinking about her own character, she’s thinking about how you could come across a little bit better. She sees the whole picture.” Photo credit: JPI

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Ali Sweeney [l.] always knows what she wants and she always says what she’s thinking, which I really love and respect.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge, l.]. Thorsten loves the craft, and he is such a giving actor and such a great collaborator because he cares so much.” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Other than Heather Tom [Katie], who’s already a great director, I think Lawrence [Saint-Victor]. He is really good about the scripts and creating content. I’d love to see him get to write more episodes, too, because I thought he did such a great job.” Photo credit: Shutterstock

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I’d have to say Brytni [Sarpy, Elena] because she has ambitions to direct. Whenever we watch shows and movies together, we always pick them apart and she always has a really interesting perspective.” Photo credit: JPI

Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH) “Maurice Benard [Sonny, l.]. He is actually directing me on a project right now and he is beyond phenomenal, truly an actor’s dream on all levels. Working with him is one thing; being directed by him is a whole new level!” Photo credit: JPI

Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH) “Finola [Hughes, Anna] is already an incredible director and I love breaking down scenes with her for that reason. Laura Wright [Carly, above] is a natural director by nature. She’s been working this medium so long and truly understands what works and why on a structural level. She can also tell immediately when something is missing in a scene and knows how to articulate it. She’s so approachable and I love it when people confide in her on a creative level.” Photo credit: JPI