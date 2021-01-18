Actor Roundup

Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) “I think the embarrassing things are when they go, ‘Oh, I loved you on SANTA BARBARA!’ And you’re like, ‘Okay, thanks. I wasn’t on SANTA BARBARA but it’s fine. I must have been great.’ A couple of fans have asked me to sign parts of their body and then said they were going to get them tattooed. I’ve seen a couple who actually did and I made them explain why they were doing it but I do remember feeling embarrassed when someone would ask.” Photo credit: NBC

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “When I had my girls [twin daughters Emma and Sadie, 19], I would have fans asking, ‘Oh, was it natural or did you have a Cesarean?’ They asked how I gave birth to my children! I thought that was ... interesting.” Photo credit: ABC

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) “To sign a body part.” Photo credit: NBC

Doug Davidson (Paul) “ ‘What do you sleep in?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “At my first fan event, someone asked if she could kiss me. I was really embarrassed because I thought it was so inappropriate. Then she kissed me on the cheek and I realized how harmless it was, so I kissed her cheek.” Photo credit: JPI

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “I’ve gotten a lot of responses about the Hope mannequin, and I actually grew very protective of her. I almost felt like a mother, like, ‘Watch out for her!’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “I won’t repeat them, but let’s just say some embarrassing questions have come into my DMs on Instagram.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith