Actor Roundup

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “Bryton [James, Devon] because he’s so responsible and such a homebody. I know my house will be exactly the same when I get back.”
Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) “If I had to leave Luna [her cat], I’d go with either Katrina [Bowden] or Annika [Noelle] because they’re such big animal lovers.”
Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “Oh, man. So many of them. Lindsay Arnold [Allie] and Isabel [Durant, Claire] would be good ones. I could see Rob [Scott Wilson, Ben] doing it because he has a couple of dogs and they could just come and hang out with Lando and they would like that. And probably VK [Victoria Konefal, Ciara]. Any of those? Easy. And they’d probably keep all the plants alive, too.”
John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Any number of our people are trustworthy, but I think Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. I would trust him with my family, let alone my house.”
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Peter Bergman [Jack]. He’s just a professional at being a good person, so I have a feeling he’d leave the house better than he found it.”
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “We’d trust our house to anybody on the show but I’d say Thorsten [Kaye] because he loves dogs, and if I mentioned, ‘Oh, this needs to be fixed,’ he’d fix everything in the house while we were gone. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”
Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “I gotta go with Dom [Zamprogna, Dante]. He would know how to comb through the heaps and piles of little-girl plastic toys all over the place. He probably knows how to get dog crap out of a rug if that should occur. I think he and Linda [his wife] and his girls would be the right choice.”
Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Steve Burton [Jason] and Katelyn MacMullen [Willow] are the first people who come to mind. Ingo [Rademacher, Jax] and Maura [West, Ava] as well, and Genie [Francis, Laura] would do great.... Honestly, this is probably the most responsible cast I’ve ever worked with and with any of them, I feel like I’d come back to my place and it’d all be good!”