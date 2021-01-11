Actor Roundup

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “Bryton [James, Devon] because he’s so responsible and such a homebody. I know my house will be exactly the same when I get back.” Photo credit: JPI

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) “If I had to leave Luna [her cat], I’d go with either Katrina [Bowden] or Annika [Noelle] because they’re such big animal lovers.” Photo credit: JPI

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “Oh, man. So many of them. Lindsay Arnold [Allie] and Isabel [Durant, Claire] would be good ones. I could see Rob [Scott Wilson, Ben] doing it because he has a couple of dogs and they could just come and hang out with Lando and they would like that. And probably VK [Victoria Konefal, Ciara]. Any of those? Easy. And they’d probably keep all the plants alive, too.” Photo credit: JPI

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Any number of our people are trustworthy, but I think Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. I would trust him with my family, let alone my house.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Peter Bergman [Jack]. He’s just a professional at being a good person, so I have a feeling he’d leave the house better than he found it.” Photo credit: CBS

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “We’d trust our house to anybody on the show but I’d say Thorsten [Kaye] because he loves dogs, and if I mentioned, ‘Oh, this needs to be fixed,’ he’d fix everything in the house while we were gone. That’s just the kind of guy he is.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “I gotta go with Dom [Zamprogna, Dante]. He would know how to comb through the heaps and piles of little-girl plastic toys all over the place. He probably knows how to get dog crap out of a rug if that should occur. I think he and Linda [his wife] and his girls would be the right choice.” Photo credit: JPI