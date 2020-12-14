Actor Roundup

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I have done a lot of game shows over the years and they’ve all been fun, but I like FAMILY FEUD because you’re organizing a team and it’s a true group effort and win or lose, it’s always rewarding.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Well, I have already won FAMILY FEUD, so I won’t pick that. I always loved THE NEWLYWED GAME. I think I would be pretty awe- some at that!” Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) “WIPEOUT! It’s based on a Japanese game show that I’ve seen many times. I feel like I could do well because I have good balance and good reflexes.” Photo credit: ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “FAMILY FEUD. I played once and won for team B&B. I think I’m good at it because it’s all about teamwork.” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) “SUPERMARKET SWEEP. That show is hilarious to me. I could win a lot on that show.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE. In my eyes, that seems like a real chance of winning some serious kind of money. I think I would use three forms of help wisely. And I’m pretty good at multiple choice questions.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, but the truth is the only thing I might win would be something closer to a cheeseburger-eating contest.” Photo credit: JPI