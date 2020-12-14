Actor Roundup

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I have done a lot of game shows over the years and they’ve all been fun, but I like FAMILY FEUD because you’re organizing a team and it’s a true group effort and win or lose, it’s always rewarding.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Well, I have already won FAMILY FEUD, so I won’t pick that. I always loved THE NEWLYWED GAME. I think I would be pretty awe- some at that!”
Photo credit: Couresy of Lesley Bohm
Chad Duell (Michael, GH) “WIPEOUT! It’s based on a Japanese game show that I’ve seen many times. I feel like I could do well because I have good balance and good reflexes.”
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “FAMILY FEUD. I played once and won for team B&B. I think I’m good at it because it’s all about teamwork.”
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) “SUPERMARKET SWEEP. That show is hilarious to me. I could win a lot on that show.”
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE. In my eyes, that seems like a real chance of winning some serious kind of money. I think I would use three forms of help wisely. And I’m pretty good at multiple choice questions.”
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR, but the truth is the only thing I might win would be something closer to a cheeseburger-eating contest.”
Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) “For whatever reason, the old ’50s show called WHAT’S MY LINE?, where they have to say aspects of somebody’s life and you have to guess whose life that was. My brain works sort of backward, so that’s perfect. I would win that show.”
Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography