Actor Roundup

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Colleen’s death. I still regret the loss of this important character, and was worried about the emotional toll. I think I cried through 30 episodes. But ultimately it was an amazing and transformative story for Traci and made her into the wise listener/mediator she has become for her family and Genoa City.” Photo credit: CBS

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “If I had to say one, it would be the Alexis/Ned/ Chloe/Jax double reverse weddings in Vegas [on GH]. It all sounded a little too farcical and I always worry about going overboard. As it turned out, it was a hoot to perform and I think the audience enjoyed it.” Photo credit: ABC

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “My twin storyline! I felt like the twin thing happens so much on soaps, so I thought the fans were going to have a hard time with it. But in the end, the way Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/ head writer] and the writing team wrote it gave me the opportunity to showcase the subtle nuances between the characters. In a way, it helped me find Amanda in my heart. I feel her struggle and I really think I get her now.” Photo credit: JPI

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Initially, I wasn’t sure what to think about the whole ‘Adam and Eve’ story with Liam and Quinn [in 2016], just because it was so different than anything I’d ever done before, and it turned out to be one of my favorite storylines.” Photo credit: JPI

Cady McClain (Jenni- fer, DAYS; ex-Rosanna, AS THE WORLD TURNS) “So, on WORLD TURNS, Roger Howarth [ex-Paul; Franco, GH] and I became a couple. I thought, ‘How’s this going to work?’ because we’re really different kinds of drummers, let’s put it that way. But when camera rolled, man, we had the magic and I was very pleased and very happy to work with him. It turned out to be a great experience. We were able to create music that was very unique and very unexpected and I was very happy about that.” Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography

Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) “When I first started on B&B, they tried to put Quinn with Eric and with that story, it was more of a gold-digger idea, and I really had reservations about it. I did not want to play that story at all, and happily they held off on it. The second time they played Eric and Quinn together, I was thrilled. I really enjoyed that story when it became more authentic and less about money. The timing on that the ‘second time around’ was perfect.” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc