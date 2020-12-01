Actor Roundup

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Colleen’s death. I still regret the loss of this important character, and was worried about the emotional toll. I think I cried through 30 episodes. But ultimately it was an amazing and transformative story for Traci and made her into the wise listener/mediator she has become for her family and Genoa City.”
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “If I had to say one, it would be the Alexis/Ned/ Chloe/Jax double reverse weddings in Vegas [on GH]. It all sounded a little too farcical and I always worry about going overboard. As it turned out, it was a hoot to perform and I think the audience enjoyed it.”
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “My twin storyline! I felt like the twin thing happens so much on soaps, so I thought the fans were going to have a hard time with it. But in the end, the way Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/ head writer] and the writing team wrote it gave me the opportunity to showcase the subtle nuances between the characters. In a way, it helped me find Amanda in my heart. I feel her struggle and I really think I get her now.”
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Initially, I wasn’t sure what to think about the whole ‘Adam and Eve’ story with Liam and Quinn [in 2016], just because it was so different than anything I’d ever done before, and it turned out to be one of my favorite storylines.”
Cady McClain (Jenni- fer, DAYS; ex-Rosanna, AS THE WORLD TURNS) “So, on WORLD TURNS, Roger Howarth [ex-Paul; Franco, GH] and I became a couple. I thought, ‘How’s this going to work?’ because we’re really different kinds of drummers, let’s put it that way. But when camera rolled, man, we had the magic and I was very pleased and very happy to work with him. It turned out to be a great experience. We were able to create music that was very unique and very unexpected and I was very happy about that.”
Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography
Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) “When I first started on B&B, they tried to put Quinn with Eric and with that story, it was more of a gold-digger idea, and I really had reservations about it. I did not want to play that story at all, and happily they held off on it. The second time they played Eric and Quinn together, I was thrilled. I really enjoyed that story when it became more authentic and less about money. The timing on that the ‘second time around’ was perfect.”
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “Actually, the one that we just did where Stephen [Nichols, Steve] was Stefano and they paired me with Wally [Kurth], because Stephen and I have been together on the show for such a long time and you don’t think the viewers will ever allow you to be with anybody else, so you’re worried about that. And then you’ve also been with somebody for such a long time that you have that groove, so when they did this story with Wally, it was so great because we’ve been friends forever and we just decided that we would try to do it differently. We would just play it as adults who are friends and this happened and keep it simple and it ended up being really fun. It worked better than I thought it would. And Stephen rocked at doing that whole thing. I think that whole arc ended up being so great.”