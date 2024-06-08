2024 Daytime Emmys: Men Of Style

The gorgeous men of daytime television made fashion statements on the 2024 Daytime Emmy red carpet that ranged from traditional tuxes to unconventional suits. Check out what the handsome stars of Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless wore on the big night.
Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS)
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH)
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R)
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay)
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R)
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS)
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
J. Eddie Peck (Cole, Y&R)
Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R)
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS)
