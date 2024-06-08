The gorgeous men of daytime television made fashion statements on the 2024 Daytime Emmy red carpet that ranged from traditional tuxes to unconventional suits. Check out what the handsome stars of Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless wore on the big night.

2024 Daytime Emmys: Men Of Style 1 of 19 Close gallery 1 of 19 Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) 2 of 19 Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) 3 of 19 Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) 4 of 19 Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) 5 of 19 Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) 6 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) 7 of 19 Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) 8 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) 9 of 19 Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) 10 of 19 Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay) 11 of 19 Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH) 12 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) 13 of 19 Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) 14 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) 15 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com J. Eddie Peck (Cole, Y&R) 16 of 19 Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R) 17 of 19 Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) 18 of 19 Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) 19 of 19 Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS)