2024 Daytime Emmys: Men Of Style

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images(2)

View gallery 19

The gorgeous men of daytime television made fashion statements on the 2024 Daytime Emmy red carpet that ranged from traditional tuxes to unconventional suits. Check out what the handsome stars of Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless wore on the big night.

Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Giovanni Mazza (Gio, GH)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

J. Eddie Peck (Cole, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin, Y&R)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

