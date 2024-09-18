Y&R's Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow And Michelle Stafford Visit The Locher Room

On Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) will be appearing live with host Alan Locher on The Locher Room to celebrate having started on Young and Restless three decades ago.

30 Years In Genoa City

Case, who joined Y&R in 1994 as Sharon Collins, has grown into one of the show’s most beloved leading ladies. She has won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress and earned numerous additional accolades for her riveting performances — and is involved in a story right now that has her character off her bipolar medication, worrying her family as she spirals out of control. Before joining the Genoa City ranks, she appeared on General Hospital as Dawn Winthrop and As The Wold Turns as Debbie Simon.

Morrow, who has portrayed Nicholas Newman since 1994, is a fan favorite and has earned five Daytime Emmy nominations. Known for his charm and talent, he has become synonymous with his character, captivating viewers for three decades. His character is currently doing what he can to help his ex-wife and children deal with her having come off the rails while also trying to keep an eye on his father’s business machinations. Morrow also recently became a member of a two-soap family, with his son, Crew Morrow, assuming the role of Will Spencer on Bold and Beautiful.

Stafford, who originated the role of Phyllis Summers in 1994, has exited the show twice, but been back on Y&R since 2019. She has earned a total of 12 Daytime Emmy nominations, winning twice for Outstanding Lead Actress and once for Outstanding Supporting Actress. With her versatile talent spanning film, television, and digital media, she has been an audience favorite for decades. Currently, Phyllis has tried to warn Nick about Sharon’s mental state and on the business front, she has recently joined the drama at Abbott-Chancellor, teaming up with her ex-lover, Billy.

Don’t miss this special episode as Locher dives deep into their incredible stories, careers, and unforgettable moments from their three decades on Young and Restless. Tune in live to join the conversation, hear behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and celebrate along with them. Mark your calendars for this can’t-miss event!

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.