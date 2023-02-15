Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Pregnant Again

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) shared on social media that she’s expecting again. The actress posted a photo of herself with her baby bump, along with son Caden, who turned one last August, which is also the month she is due. The proud mama added, “Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden’s gonna be a big brother.” Egan has been married to Matt Katrosar since 2014.