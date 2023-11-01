Y&R’s Lauralee Bell And Tricia Cast Visit The Locher Room

Alan Locher will welcome Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Tricia Cast (Nina) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on November 8, for a live chat about their reel- and real-life friendships. Bell originated the role of Christine “Cricket” Blair in 1983, and Y&R is celebrating her 40th anniversary milestone with an entire episode dedicated to Christine, which will air on November 2. Cast joined the soap in 1986 as Nina, who started off as Cricket’s rival — but the characters soon became besties, as did their portrayers. Bell and Cast will reminisce about their 37-year-old friendship with a walk down memory lane. The live interview will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.