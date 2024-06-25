Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian On 40 Years of Y&R's Danny & Cricket

Then And Now: Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian came into one another’s Y&R orbits 40 years ago today as Danny and Cricket.

Although Y&R’s Christine “Cricket” Blair” was a die-hard Danny Romalotti fan before they even met, it was 40 years ago today, June 25, 1984, that the teen model was formally introduced to the swoon-worthy rock star in person. Their friendship evolved into a love story that dominated the ’80s and ’90s. TV Insider marked the milestone anniversary with a joint video interview, along with vintage clips, that demonstrate the electric connection shared by the duo’s portrayers, Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny).

When they first began working together, Bell recalled with a laugh, she was a teenager and “I spoke with in a very high-pitched, kind of like ‘helium’ voice.’ ” Damian remembered Bell commenting on his hairspray-heavy locks, telling him, ” ‘You have big hair!’ “Bell offered that she thinks she and Damian clicked because “clearly, we have the same stupid sense of humor.”

As they reminisced about the early days of their working relationship, Damian noted, “I think I had an earring then, which I don’t think your dad [Y&R Creator/former Head Writer William J. Bell] liked.” He laughed, “He asked me to get rid of it.” Touching her own earrings, Bell countered, “I just got more holes in my ears so he probably wouldn’t like that, either.”