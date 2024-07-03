Y&R's Christel Khalil Celebrates Bachelorette in Mexico

Bride-to-be Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R, above center) celebrated her upcoming marriage to Sam Restagno with a fun-filled coed bachelorette trip in Mexico.

The couple first met in 2016 when both attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA. “We went out on our first date two weeks later and had so much fun together,” the actress recounted to Soap Opera Digest in 2020. “About six months later, I knew he was the one.”

Khail announced her engagement to Restagno in April 2022 on Instagram, revealing, “A couple months ago I said yes to the love of my life… thank you @srestagn for asking me to be your partner in life. I could not be happier to tether myself to you forever.”

In 2023, Khalil confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Restagno, and while the duo never shared their son’s birthday, she disclosed on Instagram in March 2024 that they had named the newborn Remy.

In attendance at the bachelorette party was Khalil’s on-screen brother, Bryton James (Devon, second from left in above image), who is one of her closest pals off-screen and godfather to her son from a previous marriage, Michael Caden, 14. James raved to Digest about Khalil in 2020, “She’s such a great and loving, warm person that it was easy to get along with her and become that close. We just went through very important times in our lives together. Her getting married at a young age, having her son, I was right there. Same with me. I got married at a young age, too, and went through a separation. Just these very important times in our lives. When you share it with someone that you see every day and you work with every day that you’re constantly together running lines with and hanging out off set, too, that natural bond kind of just develops.”

Khalil made her own affection for James clear in Digest’s recent tribute to James’s two decades on Y&R, where she enthused, “Happy anniversary, B! It has been an honor working with my best friend and brother these past 20 years. Here’s to 20 more!”

About her festive time in Mexico, Khalil summed up in her Instagram post, “The definition of success. The kind of Bach party dreams are made of.”