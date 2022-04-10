Y&R’s Christel Khalil Reveals Engagement

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to longtime love Sam Restagno. “A couple months ago I said yes to the love of my life,” she posted as a caption to their engagement photos. “We hate taking pictures so thank you to our beautiful friends for finally making us! Thank you @indigolabyogi for being such an amazing photog. And thank you @srestagn for asking me to be your partner in life. I could not be happier to tether myself to you forever….(and yes, dressing the same that day was a true accident).” Bryton James (Devon), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally), Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) were among the first to offer congratulations. The pair met in 2016 at Coachella, she recalled to Digest in 2020, saying, “We kind of hit it off right away. He’s Canadian, so he was really nice [laughs]. Another big one for me was that he wasn’t in the same industry. I felt that was all I was around. It was just a different conversation with Sam, but there were a lot of other great things about him. We went out on our first date two weeks later and had so much fun together. About six months later, I knew he was the one.” For pics of the happy couple, click here.