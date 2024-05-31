Exclusive: Young And Restless Stars Pay Tribute To Bryton James

June 1, 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Bryton James’s debut as Young and Restless‘s Devon. (For a look back at Devon’s storyline highlights, click here.) Over the course of his decades in daytime, James has become not only a fan favorite, but a beloved figure behind the scenes, as well. Here, over 30 of his current and former colleagues pay tribute to James’s milestone moment.

Christel Khalil (Lily)

“Happy anniversary, B! It has been an honor working with my best friend and brother these past 20 years. Here’s to 20 more!”

Eric Braeden (Victor)

“I can’t believe he has been here for 20 years. Bryton has been a wonderful colleague and great addition to the show. He’s a very natural actor. I bet he’s making his on-screen father, Kristoff St. John [ex-Neil], very proud.”

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki)

“I adore Bryton. He is an amazing actor, of course. He is also a very caring, generous and thoughtful human being. He has always treated everyone with respect and kindness, even as a child. Bryton is quite simply a remarkable man. I give a lot of the credit to his equally amazing Mom, Bette, who clearly raised him right! The entire Y&R company is so proud of him and congratulate him on this impressive milestone. We love you, Bryton!”

Jess Walton (Jill)

“I have met many wonderful people in my life, but Bryton measures up to the best of them. He’s a wonderful actor; he’s a wonderful friend, and an extraordinarily decent human being. It has been my pleasure and privilege to know him for many years now. I count myself lucky! Congratulations to you, my friend!”

James with Jess Walton (Jill)

Beth Maitland (Traci)

“There is no one sweeter, no one kinder, no one I’d rather spend time with than Bryton James. I have a mommy crush on him. That means, if I had a son, I’d want him to be just exactly Bryton.”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea)

“Bryton is the best! Such a great actor, always uber prepared. I’ve been waiting for our Chelsea/Devon romance for years!”

Zuleyka Silver (Audra)

“Bryton is the coolest, most down to earth person. I light up when I see him. He has the best energy and he made me feel the most welcomed when I joined the show. He’s the brother I never had. Congratulations on this huge milestone!”

Camryn Grimes (Mariah)

“Bryton’s deep empathy as an actor is barely a fraction of what he possesses as a human and friend. Plain and simple, he’s just one of the kindest and best people I know. I feel extremely grateful our paths got to cross again, can’t wait to watch what you do with the next 20!”

Joshua Morrow (Nick)

“Bryton is my homeboy for life. I cannot think of a nicer, cooler dude on the planet. His talent has launched him to being one of daytime’s brightest stars and every scene he is in, is delivered with honesty and a coolness that is unmatched. I love this dude and he knows that if he ever needs anything, no matter what it is, that I would find the nearest phone booth, throw on my cool ass, well-fitting costume and leap tall buildings in a single bound to help him. Bryton is a massive part of this show’s legacy, and we are incredibly fortunate that he has remained with us for 20 years. And the fact that I can count on his yearly automatic $200 donation on the NBA bet we have just makes having him around all the sweeter. I love you, B!”

James with Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Joshua Morrow (Nick)

Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane)

“I couldn’t begin to tell you how proud I am to have the opportunity to share with the world how incredible Bryton is. There are so very few that have his talent, compassion and professionalism, and it was a privilege to be able to share the time at Y&R that we had together. I wish him so much success and want him to know that Kristoff, too is looking down on him with incalculable pride. I wish I was there to celebrate this incredible milestone and accomplishment with you!”

Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo, Days Of Our Lives)

“Huge congrats to you, Bryton! Your ascent from troubled teen to commanding leading man has been inspiring to watch. Your work is beautiful, you are a gem of a human being and I’m so thrilled for you. Here’s to the next 20!”

Lauralee Bell (Christine)

“Bryton is not only a huge talent as an actor but a smart business man! He is — and I can relate — way more goofy than his character! And he is a true gentleman and will always make sure you’re seated comfortably at the table (inside joke) Happy 20th!!!”

Lauralee Bell (Christine) with James

Kate Linder (Esther)

“Bryton is more than a work colleague, he is a true friend. He is amazingly supportive and constantly generous with his time and energy for me personally and professionally. He is unfailingly 100 percent there with his giving heart every time you ask him and even when you don’t. Everyone on the show will tell you the exact same thing. He is universally loved and adored. Happy 20th anniversary Bryton! Here’s to many, many more.

Michael Graziadei (Daniel)

“I’ve known Bryton for 20 years and from his first day on set right up until today, he has always been one of the most prepared and professional actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He exudes class, and I consider myself lucky to call him a friend. Love you, brother.”

Loren Lott (ex-Ana)

“I’m forever grateful that I got to play Bryton’s little sister. From my screen test to my last day, he was intentional about making sure I was comfortable and happy. He is the kindest funniest human, who made every day a giggly dream. I love him so much!”

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)

“Bryton James is who I want to be when I grow up. In fact, I’m in love with Bryton James. Sorry, Bryton. I was going to tell you up in the bi-plane during the loop-the-loops, but those damn propellers! Happiest of anniversaries my friend, from your biggest fan, C-Money!”

Mark Grossman (Adam)

“Bryton is an amazing colleague. His kindest and supportiveness always shines through every time I get the chance to work with him. I remember when I first started, his helpfulness and openness made the world of difference. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Jason Thompson (Billy)

“For years, whenever anyone would ask, ‘Who do you want to work with more?,’ Bryton was my answer. He knows his character incredibly well, knows the show’s history, understands how to tell a story, and is always uber-prepared. These qualities all contribute to a sense of freedom within the scene. Over the last few months, we’ve had the opportunity to mix it up and work together, and it’s been exactly what I had hoped for; engaging, fun, and spontaneous once the cameras start rolling. And when the cameras aren’t rolling, it’s fantastic conversations and a lot of laughs. You couldn’t ask for more from a colleague or scene partner. And you don’t reach a milestone like this without being a great person.”

James with Mishael Morgan (Amanda; ex-Hilary) and Jason Thompson (Billy)

Mishael Morgan (Amanda; ex-Hilary)

“Working with Bryton has meant the world to me. His acting is always so grounded and honest, you find yourself locked in from the second they call action. Everyday he inspired me to be more authentic in my work. He has a way of making everyone feel seen and comfortable, both in front and behind the camera. And not only is he an incredible actor with two [Datime] Emmys and a ton of nods to prove it, but he is an amazing human, who I am honored to call my friend. Huge congrats of 20 years, Bryton!”

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)

“Congratulations Bryton on 20 incredible years. I have always been such a fan of your work. Your talent and dedication to your craft is unmatched. Bravo, my friend!”

Amelia Heinle (Victoria)

“Bryton makes everything better. He is like a dream person; too good to be true.”

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren)

“From the moment I met Bryton, I adored him. How could you not? He is so kind, such a talented actor and an amazing writer. My only issue with him is, we don’t get to work together! Happy 20th anniversary!”

James flanked by (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally), Grimes and Melissa Ordway (Abby)

Brytni Sarpy (Elena)

“Congratulations to one of the best talents in the game, and one of the best humans on this planet! What a feat, superstar, here’s to the next milestone! Love, Bryt”

Courtney Hope (Sally)

“Not only does Bryton’s depth draw you in from the screen, but he’s even more profoundly authentic in person. I respect him, his craft and his kindness so much.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby)

“What can I say about one of my favorite people? Getting to share the screen with you is an absolute honor. You are so talented, and you make everyone better. So thankful to call you a friend! Congratulations Bryton!”

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa)

“Bryton has always made work seem like heaven! He’s sweet, fun and gives great advice. I’ve always been able to count on him. He’s the best, and a wonderful actor. Grateful to call him a co-worker and a friend.”

Conner Floyd (Chance)

“Bryton is one of the hardest working dudes. He’s been a role model for me since I’ve joined the show and has really set the bar on how to work as an actor. You can always expect to learn a little something from him when we share the stage. Guy has some pretty incredible stories as well. Chance and Devon might have a little beef, but I look forward to doing more work with Bryton. It’s been a privilege to perform alongside of him.”

Hayley Erin (Claire)

“Huge congrats on this milestone, Bryton, you’re an incredible talent as well as an incredible guy. Captain EO famously sang ‘we are here to change the world’ and you do that everyday by making it a brighter, funnier, realer place. To many more!”