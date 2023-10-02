Y&R’s Amelia Heinle Remembers Billy Miller

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) posted about her late co-star Billy Miller, who passed away on September 15. “My favorite thing growing up was hiding out from the rain in our little barn with a tin roof on it, it’s still my favorite sound. Listening to it coming down and the way it gave me peace. – by Billy Miller 2010. @billyjohnmiller #cbsdaytime #yandr,” she wrote. Other stars paid tribute to the actor after his passing here, while his mother issue this statement.