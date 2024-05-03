First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week of May 6

Finn (Tanner Novlan) appears to be sharing a close moment with his gorgeous wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on Bold and Beautiful. Considering how crazy things have been for them, it's nice to see the happy couple getting a moment to enjoy being with each other. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and his wife Chanel (Raven Bowens) pay a visit to the DiMera mansion on Days of our Lives. These two have big news to share with Johnny's father next week. How will EJ react? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Harrison (Redding Munsell) run into Claire (Hayley Erin) and her mom, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at the park on Young and Restless. Harrison adores Claire and Kyle is grateful that the young man has another person in his life he cares about. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

B&B will be showcasing more of Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), now that her ordeal with Sugar is over. Will people approve of this romance or will they be having to justify their love once again to the other people in their lives. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) welcome Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) into their home on DAYS. Neither is pleased that she is marrying Konstantin, even if it is just for show to keep him in the country. Will John remember he gave the prenup to Konstantin? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) have something to talk about. Does it have to do with his worry about his son, Connor? Or is something else going on with these two? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Hope (Annika Noelle) spends some quality time with her father Deacon (Sean Kanan) on B&B. Is she talking to him about missing Thomas or is she taking him to task for having Sheila back in his life? What is really happening here? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

This DAYS romance continues to heat up. Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) are enjoying each other's company more and more but they also know they have to deliver what Clyde wants or else. Look for them to make a shocking discovery regarding his black book. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com