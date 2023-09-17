Stars Remember Billy Miller

The daytime community took to social media to remember the late Billy Miller (ex-Billy, Y&R et al), who died on September 15 at the age of 43.

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH): A kind, generous soul. Damn..

Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee, ALL MY CHILDREN et al): He was so kind. Generous to a fault. This is a tough one. RIP Billy.

Nicolas Bechtel (ex-Spencer, GH): your humor was incomparable and your talent was undeniable RIP

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B; ex-Dillon, GH): This is not fair. We deserved so much more of him. Rest in peace, Billy. You’re immortal now.

Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH): F*ck you, cruel world. RIP BILLY

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R): I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.

Risa Dorken (Amy, GH): Heartbroken about #BillyMiller. My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many. Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace & happy heavenly birthday Billy.

Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R): cBilly Miller you lit up every room you walked into with your light &your charm &gave the best hugs ever! I’ll always remember the laughs & the great times we had together! Hope you’ve found peace my dear friend! I’ll love you forever!! #BillyMiller #youngandrestless #cbsdaytime

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH): #BillyMiller was always kind, gracious, professional, courteous, friendly, generous. Adored by his fans and colleagues. As I recall, he installed and paid for a fully equipped gym in a space at the studio so everyone could use it. I can’t say enough nice things about him.

Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, Y&R): The world is going to be just that little bit more dull without you in it… you had that “it” factor that lit up every room you were in. Rest In Peace Mate

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH): So very sorry to hear this very sad and unexpected news. I would like very much for my beloved General Hospital to have no more of it. #RIPBillyMiller

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R): This one hits hard. We were co-stars. We were friends. We were complicated at times. What never changed was my love for you. I’ll always love you Billy. (BJ) I’ll also remember the quiet moments. The soft and beautiful side of you. The person who always had my back even after everything we went through. There were times I still wanted to punch you in the face but all in all if I ever need anything I know I could have just called or sent a text. I’m really going to miss you BJ. I hope that you’re throwing heaven the most epic party and lighting it up like you did on this earth.

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH): Billy…. far too soon…🕊️ 💔 peace be with you

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R): My #loveandthoughts are with the family and friends of #BillyMiller @YRInsider How fortunate I was to have worked with him. So very talented. #rip

Jon Lindstorm (Kevin, GH): #BillyMiller was gifted, smart, funny, and impressed me as a great friend to those close to him. He didn’t blink when I asked him to put on this shirt to help raise up the women in our industry. His heart was in the right place & I always laughed around him. #FlightOfAngels #RIP

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R): Soar with the angels, my darling Billy. 💔

Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, Y&R et al): I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. All my love to his family

Coby Ryan McLaughlin (ex-Shiloh, GH): “Man… this sucks. Billy and I played on GH together for nearly a year. He was intense, focused, cool and kind. He knew the hamster wheel that I was about to start spinning on all too well, and always made himself available to help the new guy….. Rest easy, man…

Michael Muhney (ex-Adam, Y&R): Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private. We recently shared work on an Apple series, and your encouragements during and after that process, and your kindness over the years are now but a few of the things I’ll hold on to as warm memories of you. What a big heart you had. You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend. There is no landing to this final cliffhanger, the wings you’ve spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky. Happy Birthday Billy Miller.

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH): Very sad to hear about Billy Miller I so enjoyed his time on @GeneralHospital He was a really good guy and funny and kind to all !RIP Billy

Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH): So sad to hear the news… #GH has lost a lot of wonderful people this year. Rest in peace.

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R): I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends.

Frank Valentini: I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire @GeneralHospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

TK Weaver (ex-Danny, GH): Devastated. Hard to find words. You always gave me such good advice. You were always there for me. You were an amazing person. #BillyMiller I’ll never forget you. Please join me in praying for his family and loved ones.

Y&R: The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.