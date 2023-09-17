Billy Miller Dies At 43

Three-time Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller died at 43 on September 15, just shy of his 44th birthday today. The Texas native became interested in acting while attending the University of Texas. After graduating from college, he moved to Los Angeles and was signed with the Wilhelmina agency. Through the agency, he landed commercials for JCPenney and Pizza Hut, but quit the biz for two years after having a bad experience with a manager. He first hit the daytime scene in 2007 as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Richie Novak before joining the cast of Y&R as Billy Abbott the following year. It was during his time in Genoa City that Miller picked up his Outstanding Lead Actor and two Supporting Actor Emmy wins. In 2014, he began a five-year run on GH, playing both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He also racked up appearances in prime-time, appearing in SUITS, which is having a resurgence on Netflix, RAY DONOVAN, RINGER, with Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, AMC), and NCIS in 2022, among others. When he left GH in July 2019, Miller shared a video message in which he penned a heartfelt letter to fans, which read, “Hello friends, With a slight air of sadness, it is time to ponder what ‘Goodbye’ means. However, instead of dwelling on what is gone and sure to be missed, there is another way. Maybe our goodbye is really a remembrance of love felt, an appreciation for lives shared, and the lifelong reminisces that come from embraces given and received. Maybe our goodbye is an earnest hope for the brightest path forward for us all. Maybe our goodbye is honoring growth and lessons learned. Now, instead of sadness, I am filled with gratitude for all your support, encouragement, and every emotion shared. I cherish the journey we have taken together. Thank you for allowing me into your homes and lives. With every ounce of myself, I thank you for being you. I would be remiss in this crazy, unpredictable world we all love so much if I did not hold out the possibility that maybe our GOODBYE is really….. UNTIL NEXT TIME. All My Love.” On X, formerly known as Twitter, William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al) posted, “I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of #BillerMiller . RIP Billy. You had much to offer. Condolences to his family, friends and the fans who loved him.”