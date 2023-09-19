Billy Miller’s Mother Speaks Out On His Passing

Billy Miller’s (ex-Richie, ALL MY CHLDREN; ex-Billy, Y&R; ex-Jason/Drew, GH) mother, Patricia Miller, issued a statement on the tragic passing of her son at the age of 43. “I would like to share the following thoughts,” Patricia wrote. “I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”