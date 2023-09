At the end of the September 21 episode of Y&R, the show paid tribute to the late Billy Miller (ex-Billy, Y&R et al), who died on September 15. The three-time Emmy winner appeared in Genoa City from 2008-14. Check it out here. The actor’s manager, Marnie Sparer, and mother, Patricia, both released statements on his passing. To see how his former colleagues paid tribute to the actor, click here.