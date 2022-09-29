Y&R Launches Showcast

CBS announced a new companion showcast to Y&R, which will debut on Friday, September 30, the same day the No. 1 drama kicks off its 50th season, reports deadline.com. The showcast — an audio only feed of that day’s episode — will go live on weekdays and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms. Y&R will be the first and only daytime drama series with a showcast, a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio. “We are thrilled to be launching THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS as a showcast. As we continue to expand our podcast offerings, we find shows that share a deeply passionate fanbase translate well into the audio space,” said Steve Raizes, EVP Podcasting and Audio for Paramount. “We’ve seen significant success with this strategy with ‘The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert’ and ‘The Daily Show: Ears Edition’ and expect similar results with THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.”