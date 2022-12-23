Y&R Faves Weigh In On The Holidays

The Merry Makers: Courtney Hope (Sally), Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena)

Favorite Holiday Movie:

Hope: “How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.”

Morrow: “Die Hard! There’s still this debate whether or not it’s a holiday movie but it takes place during Christmas time and that’s good enough for me!”

Sarpy: “Love Actually.”

Favorite Christmas Carol:

Hope: “ ‘Joy To The World.’ It was one of my grandfather’s favorites.”

Morrow: “I actually hate Christmas carols, but our church used to do this really dramatic version of ‘Silent Night’ with the choir and candles. I always found it to be an incredibly moving experience.”

Sarpy: “Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition:

Hope: “My grandmother made this amazing coffee cake that smells and tastes like Christmas morning. My brother makes it now.”

Morrow: “My family is a bunch of snowboarders and we leave right after Christmas to go snowboarding with another family who are our best friends. It’s definitely a holiday tradition we look forward to.”

Sarpy: “Christmas dinner.”

Best Holiday Present I Got As A Kid:

Hope: “This isn’t exactly on Christmas, but my brother was born January 3, so I honestly feel like I got what I wanted for Christmas.”

Morrow: “We didn’t have a ton of money growing up but my dad seemed to find a way to get me shoes, but never fancy ones because he just couldn’t afford them. One Christmas, I got the Michael Jordans that everybody wanted and they were very expensive back then.”

Sarpy: “I was really into Barbies, so I really loved receiving my pink Barbie Corvette.”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Hope: “Yay.”

Morrow: “Yay! I love kissing!”

Sarpy: “Yay!”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Hope: “I like to sleep in now … but not too late.”

Morrow: “I’ve got a young daughter who is still vibrating with Christmas, so we get up pretty early. My teenage boys can’t wake up to the sound of a tornado going through the house, so they don’t care anymore, but for my daughter’s sake, we still get up at the crack of dawn.”

Sarpy: “Sleep in.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Hope: “Yay. They’re fun.”

Morrow: “Nay for me but not because of the Christmas thing, I just hate sweaters because I get hot easily.”

Sarpy: “Yay.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Hope: “Not at all.”

Morrow: “Not at all. I do not like the taste of it. I think it’s pretty gross.”

Sarpy: “Virgin and dairy-free.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List:

Hope: “I don’t really need things, I just really enjoy the time I get to spend with my family.”

Morrow: “I stopped wanting specific things for Christmas a long time ago. I want my kids to be thankful and appreciative, and get the Christmas they deserve.”

Sarpy: “Inner peace on earth.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday:

Hope: “Shop early so you’re not rushing around at the last minute. And set up the tree and decorations early so you can actually enjoy them.”

Morrow: “Find reasons to go outside, like walks, take out the dogs, go to the park, play sports and go to the gym. If you can, move around and can get some fresh air.”

Sarpy: “Write down five things you’re grateful for each day for the month of December.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans:

Hope: “I just want everyone to have a very joyous and healthy holiday, surrounded by those they love.”

Morrow: “I just hope that everybody stays healthy. We’re still in this pandemic and there’s lots of different kinds of flu. I want everybody to realize the human spirit is very powerful and we’re all rooting for each other.”

Sarpy: “To do something nice for someone whenever you get an opportunity.”