YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Lauralee Bell And Friends Ring In The New Year

Lauralee Bell

Courtesy of Lauralee Bell

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) has been creating a series of short behind-the-scenes videos as a thank-you to loyal fans of the No. 1 soap. This time, the actress recruited help from her co-stars — whether or not they wanted to participate — to welcome the New Year. On Instagram, she posted, “Never much time between scenes but just enough to have a little FUN 🎉 Happy New Year!!! #yr is so grateful for you!! We were taping our #newyears show, why not bring a horn!! #🎉 😂 #happynewyear #2024.” Check out the video here.

