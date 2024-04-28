Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of April 29

Bold and Beautiful

Alerts for B&B were not available at press time.

Days Of Our Lives

On Monday, April 29, Konstantin asks Theresa to help him get rid of the prenup, and Tripp and Wendy say their goodbyes to family and friends… Johnny and Paulina worry when Chanel (above) gets sick on Tuesday, April 30, while Julie hears about Maggie’s upcoming nuptials and isn’t thrilled… On Wednesday, May 1, Nicole is surprised to learn that Eric will be working at the paper… Sloan tells Leo he’s cut off from her money on Thursday, May 2, as Roman draws out Marlena’s concerns about John… On Friday, May 3, Leo tells EJ a life-changing secret, and Nicole opens up to Marlena about her feelings for EJ and Eric.

General Hospital

Ava confides in Nikolas on Monday, April 29; Anna asks Jason to help her investigate Valentin; Drew makes Willow (both above) an offer; John confronts Jason; and Nina finds herself in a tempting situation… On Tuesday, April 30, Jason questions Dex; Natalia shares her issues with Maxie; Sasha seeks comfort with Cody; Drew asks Nina for a favor; and Valentin has a proposition for Anna…Nina is hopeful on Wednesday, May 1; Alexis receives a surprise visit from Natalia; TJ has growing doubts about Kristina; Maxie develops a plan; and Elizabeth is concerned about Aiden… On Thursday, May 2, Willow questions her current career; Cody and Sasha have a heart-to-heart about their relationship; Gregory offers Tracy some advice; and Lois helps coach Brook Lynn… Sonny warns Dante about Dex on Friday, May 3, as Carly has a realization about Sonny; Alexis and Sam are worried about Kristina; Drew pitches a business project; and Josslyn confides in Trina.

Young and Restless

On Monday, April 29, Victor covers his tracks with Michael; Adam and Chelsea receive an update about Connor; and Summer blames Nikki for their family’s issues… Victor interrogates Jordan about Claire’s whereabouts on Tuesday, April 30, while Victoria makes a shocking discovery, and Ashley receives a surprise visitor (above)… On Wednesday, May 1, Devon and Nate strategize against Billy; Ashley keeps up appearances; and Nikki spirals out of control…Jack goes to extreme measures to help Nikki on Thursday, May 2…On Friday, May 3, Victor gives Nikki some tough love; Victoria confides in Nick; and Jack faces the consequences of his actions.