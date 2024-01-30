YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Sasha Calle Recast As Supergirl

Sasha Calle (l.) will be succeeded as Supergirl by Milly Alcock.

Y&R alum Sasha Calle, who played Lola from 2019-21 and was cast over hundreds of aspiring actors in the role of Supergirl in 2019 and made her big-screen debut as Superman’s cousin in The Flash in 2023, will not reprise Supergirl as the franchise continues. As first reported by Deadline, the new Supergirl is Australian actress Milly Alcock, best known for playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the GAME OF THRONES prequel HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.

On Instagram, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and the writer/director of the upcoming Superman: Legacy, confirmed the casting, writing, “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

There is no official word on when Alcock’s Supergirl is slated to make her first appearance in the DC Universe, but ultimately, she will headline the feature film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.