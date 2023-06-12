Y&R Alum Sasha Calle Hits Theaters As Supergirl

On June 16, Sasha Calle (ex-Lola, Y&R) will make her big screen debut as Supergirl in the highly anticipated summer blockbuster, The Flash, the next movie installment in the DC Comic franchise. “It’s [premiere] day. I have butterflies in my stomach,” she posted on Instagram. The actress’s first professional acting job was as Genoa City’s Lola Rosales, where she aired from 2018-21. Of breaking into the biz, she shared in a 2018 interview, “I came [to Los Angeles] at 18 and found out that Hollywood’s not really what it looks like on TV.” Nevertheless, she knew performing was in her heart. “When I looked back on my childhood and how I liked to dress up and put on shows, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve always wanted to do this!’ ” During Calle’s tenure, Lola married and divorced Kyle and received a life-saving kidney from romantic rival Summer. Calle auditioned for and landed the role of Supergirl while she was still appearing on Y&R. On social media. she received the news during a Zoom call with director Andy Muschietti, who informed her, ”You’re Supergirl” to which Calle responded with shock and tears. She later posted, “This still hasn’t fully hit me. I’m starting to cry as I type this because I know it’s me in that video.” The actress also now has a doll in her likeness, to which she posted, “There’s a @barbie that looks like me.. I don’t know how to act. I’ve been taking her everywhere.. flying around and imagining laser eyes haha.”