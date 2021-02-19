Y&R’s Sasha Calle Books Feature Film

Y&R’s Sasha Calle (Lola) has scored a major role in the DC Universe’s upcoming The Flash movie as none other than Supergirl, reports Deadline.com. Out of hundreds of actresses who auditioned, The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, was wowed by Calle’s performance. “I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US,Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia,” he says. “The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.” There is no word yet if this will affect her taping in Genoa City. The Y&R Insider Twitter account tweeted, “Huge Congrats to our “Supergirl” @sashacalle”