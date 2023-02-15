1998: Elizabeth was raped on the night of her school Valentine’s Day dance. She beseeched Lucky, Luke and Bobbie not to tell anyone, especially her grandmother, Audrey.

1999: Liz and Lucky’s closeness deepened on the anniversary of her rape. They declared their love and commitment to one another in a church.

2000: Chloe hired Liz as her assistant. Liz and Laura bonded over how much they missed Lucky, who was presumed dead — unaware that he was very much alive, and back in town.

2001: As Liz’s feelings for Jason (who was staying at her studio) deepened, she and Lucky resolved to work on improving their relationship. Laura chose Liz as the Face of Deception, much to Carly’s chagrin.

2002: Liz was hospitalized after Gia struck her with her car and agreed to give her relationship with Lucky another chance.

2003: Liz was jealous over Jason and Courtney’s relationship. Ric brought a gift to Liz to apologize for scaring her when she saw him with a loaded gun.

2004: Liz, who was married to Ric but pregnant by Zander (with Cameron), voiced her faith in Nikolas’s innocence when he was arrested for killing Zander.

2005: Liz tried to help Emily cope in the aftermath of being raped by Connor, and implored Luke not to take Lucky (who was comatose after a gunshot wound) off life support.

2006: Nurse Liz sprang to action during a virus breakout at G.H.

2007: During the Metro Court hostage crisis, Liz helped save Robin’s life after she was shot, then Liz confessed to Jason that the baby she was carrying (Jake) was his, not Lucky’s.

2008: Liz feared she was responsible for running down Sam. Diego (a.k.a. the Text Message Killer) kidnapped Liz and Sam, whose lives were in jeopardy trapped in a car teetering over a bridge.

2009: Liz was hospitalized when a deadly biotoxin was released at G.H. Lucky’s devotion to her did not go unnoticed by Jason or Sam. Liz was stunned to meet the late Emily’s identical twin, Rebecca.

2010: Liz learned that she was three months pregnant (with Aiden) and contemplated suicide. To persuade Liz to get treatment, Lucky gave her the false hope of a reconciliation.

2011: Liz felt flickers of jealousy over Nik and Brook Lynn’s flirtatiousness and began to suspect (correctly) that Aiden was Lucky’s biological son.

2012: Maxie felt insecure over Matt’s bond with Liz and got Liz suspended from the hospital. Ewen asked Liz out, then was a no-show. Liz was devastated when Robin “died” in a lab explosion.

2013: Liz had a warm reunion with Laura when her former mother-in-law returned to town. She and A.J. grew closer and she helped him deal with his panic attacks.

2014: Liz obtained proof that Dante was the biological father of the baby boy Britt had birthed. She was crushed when Nik bought Britt’s lie that Obrecht had orchestrated the whole thing and proposed to Britt. She declared her love to Nik.

2015: Liz tried to make a go of things with Ric, but nursed growing feelings for amnesiac “Jake” — who was really Drew, who had been brainwashed to believe he was Jason.

2016: Elizabeth’s house exploded and son Jake was hospitalized; Franco was an unlikely source of support. Liz apologized to Monica for concealing “Jason’s” identity after discovering “Jake’s” (seemingly) true identity.

2017: Liz and Franco made love for the first time and she went public about their relationship to her friends.

2018: Liz happily planned her wedding to Franco.

2019: Liz and Franco wed at the PCPD while he was wrongfully imprisoned for murder, with Drew officiating.

2020: Liz gave Nik the cold shoulder over Hayden’s disappearance but still counseled him about how to mend his relationship with Spencer.

2021: Elizabeth was devastated when Franco decided to move out due to his brain tumor.

2022: On her first wedding anniversary following Franco’s murder, Liz was unsettled to find her wedding dress in shreds and Franco’s portrait of her, which she’d believed had been destroyed in the mysterious fire at Franco’s studio, turned up at her house.