What daily ritual will you miss most now that you’ve taken a step back from the show? “Chatting with the hair and makeup people. They really become like your family.”

What was your favorite Y&R scene? “Definitely the scene with her mom, Naya, which I think was instrumental in me winning my [Lead Actress Daytime] Emmy. Amanda really put this woman in her place and didn’t hold back. And to connect with another actor on a deeper level like I did with Ptosha [Storey, ex-Naya] was an amazing experience.”

Who do you wish you could’ve shared a storyline with? “Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael]. I feel like our characters have kind of tippy-toed around each other without getting into anything heavy. When I came back as a lawyer, I was really excited about working with Christian but it never really happened.”

Who in the cast has become your forever friend? “Definitely Christel [Khalil, Lily] and Bryton [James, Devon].”

Will you miss the crew? “Oh, so much! I don’t look at the crew as any different than the cast. They’re my friends and my colleagues.”