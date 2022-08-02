Trevor St. John Joins Y&R!

Trevor St. John (ex-Todd/Victor, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has been hired by the No. 1 soap and will first air this fall in a mystery role. He assumed the role of Todd (who, during St. John’s tenure, originally went by Walker Lawrence) in 2003 and played the character until 2011, when it was revealed that “Todd” was actually Victor Lord, Jr. St. John exited OLTL that same year and Victor was presumed dead, but he was revealed to be alive in the series’ 2012 finale on ABC, and St. John reprised the role on the show’s 2013 Internet reboot. More recently, he played Jesse Manes on ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO from 2019-20. Deadline.com first reported the news.