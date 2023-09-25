B&B’s Scott Clifton (Liam) and Don Diamont (Bill) share their personal preferences

Scott Clifton (Liam)

Driver Or Passenger? “Driver.”

Window Or Aisle Seat? “Aisle.”

Plan It Out Or Wing It? “Depends on what it is.”

What’s Better: Breakfast Or Dinner? “Breakfast.”

Bath Or Shower? “Shower.”

Tap Water Or Bottled Water? “Filtered water.”

Cats Or Dogs? “Dogs.”

Netflix Or Hulu? “That’s a toss-up. Both, really, but Netflix for now.”

Sitcom Or Drama? “Drama. I mean, I love a good sitcom but I don’t think as a society we have much tolerance for multi-camera sitcoms anymore.”

Barbie Or Oppenheimer? “Both. They’re both incredible films by two completely different and stylized directors.”

Tom Cruise Or Harrison Ford? “I literally named my son after Harrison Ford, so I do have a loyalty to Harrison Ford. But Tom Cruise is incredible at what he does.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Kimmel.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Baseball. I appreciate the chess-like nature of baseball.”

Save Or Splurge? “I’m a saver. I save.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Night owl, but I wish I were an early bird because every time I am up early enough to watch the sunrise, I appreciate it.”

Shop Online Or Shop In Stores? “Stores.”

New Or Vintage? “That’s gonna totally depend on the product. Do I want a vintage laptop? No. So I’ll say new.”

Vacation Or Staycation? “Most of my life, I would have said staycation. I really like being at home. I’m a hermit whenever I can be. But the older I get, the more I start to value new experiences, so I’m gonna say vacation.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Don’t make me choose!”

Burger Or Taco? “Burger. I rarely have a taco where I’m like, ‘Oh, this is better than the last burger I had.’ ”

Cake Or Ice Cream? “Cake. I like anything baked.”

Ketchup Or Mustard? “Well, mustard is keto and it’s more sophisticated. So, mustard.”

Mild Or Spicy? “I have a genetic condition with my tongue where spicy food is really tough for me. But I still really love spicy food, so I’ll go spicy.”

Music Or Podcast? “Podcast. I’m an idiot when it comes to music.”

Don Diamont (Bill)

Driver Or Passenger? “Driver.”

Window Or Aisle Seat? “Aisle.”

Plan It Out Or Wing It? “Plan it.”

What’s Better: Breakfast Or Dinner? “Dinner.”

Bath Or Shower? “Cold plunge.”

Tap Water Or Bottled Water? “Bottled.”

Cats Or Dogs? “Dogs.”

Netflix Or Hulu? “Netflix.”

Sitcom Or Drama? “I will say sitcom because we’ll go to bed watching FRIENDS. And what’s funny is that Cindy [Ambuehl, ex-Amy, his wife] was a first-run FRIENDS watcher. I wasn’t, and Cindy turned me on to it in reruns. I love it and I laugh out loud.”

Barbie or Oppenheimer? “Oppenheimer.”

Tom Cruise or Harrison Ford? “That’s really hard because of the breadth of Harrison Ford’s career and what Tom Cruise has done as well. I gotta give each one their props. I can’t choose.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “I love them both but am going to give the edge to Jimmy Fallon because of the musical component.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Basketball. I played basketball.”

Save Or Splurge? “We are about both. You have to save so you can splurge.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird. I have never been a night owl. Even as a teenager. I really like being in bed by 12 at the latest.”

Shop Online Or Shop In Stores? “If it’s clothing, that kind of stuff, I would say I’m in stores. If it’s dog food or necessities like that, then I go online.”

New Or Vintage? “New.”

Vacation Or Staycation? “I’ll say vacation. We do really like our staycations, too.”

Salty Or Sweet? “It’s just kind of equal. Again, it just depends. I have my sweet tooth, which is terrible. I like my salty stuff, too, but that’s why you have salty/ sweet things, so you cover both.”

Burger Or Taco? “Burger.”

Cake Or Ice Cream? “Ice cream. I have a terrible ice cream obsession.”

Ketchup Or Mustard? “Well, burger, ketchup, hot dog, mustard, pastrami sandwich, mustard, corned beef, mustard, fries, ketchup.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music.”